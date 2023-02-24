Home

High Drama At Delhi MCD House as AAP, BJP Councillors Fight Over Key Election, Several Injured

Several women councillors were injured after a physical fight broke out between AAP and BJP councillors inside the Delhi MCD House.

Delhi MCD Election Latest Updates: A massive physical fight broke out between BJP and AAP councillors on Friday inside the house of Delhi’s civic body after Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi said declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of a key municipal committee. Moreover, Oberoi said that there will not be a recounting of votes to elect the six-member Standing Committee. This led to the high drama inside the House with BJP shouting slogans against the Mayor.

The election of the Standing Committee members began on Wednesday evening, just hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the new Mayor of Delhi. However, the election was interrupted as AAP and BJP councillors exchanged blows, and at one point even resorted to flinging water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at one another — giving way to over a dozen adjournments.

Watch Video of Fight Inside Delhi MCD House

VIDEO | MCD standing committee elections: Ruckus in the House after Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said an invalid vote cannot be called valid. pic.twitter.com/fnyiX9tv1j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2023

Several women councillors were injured after a physical fight broke out between AAP and BJP councillors inside the MCD House.

What Led to The Ruckus At Delhi MCD House?

Soon after Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that there will not be any recounting of votes for the Standing Committee elections, the BJP objected to one vote being made invalid. Then the Mayor insisted the result will be declared without the invalid vote. In response, the BJP said it will go to the court if the Mayor declares the result.

Soon after the argument, the members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP climbed on tables and shouted slogans against each other in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house.

“Today, the BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. Standing committee election was going on. When counting started, the BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The Mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by the BJP male members,” AAP leader Atishi said.

AAP Councillor Collapses

AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu, who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appeared before the media with other Councillors of his party. They say, “They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this,” the AAP councillor alleged.

