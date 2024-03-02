PITBULL ATTACK: 7-Year-Old Girl Injured In Attack By Pet Dog In Delhi

Pitbull Attack: A seven-year-old girl was injured after a pet Pitbull attacked her while she was playing outside her house in Delhi’s Jagatpuri area.

New Delhi: Another case of pet dog bite has come to light in Delhi, where a minor girl was injured in an attack by a pet Pitbull in Jagatpuri area. According to police, the incident took place on Friday evening when the seven-year-old was playing outside her house. The pet Pitbull out of nowhere attacked and dragged her before she was rescued by the residents. “A PCR call was received at Delhi’s Jagatpuri Police Station at 8:47 pm yesterday, reporting that a 7-year-old girl had been bitten and dragged by a Pitbull belonging to her neighbour. Bite marks were found on her body, and both the girl and her mother were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for Medico-Legal Case (MLC) preparations,” Delhi Police said, as reported by ANI.

Delhi | At 8:47 pm yesterday, a PCR call was received at PS Jagatpuri in which the lady caller said that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten and dragged by a Pitbull dog belonging to her neighbour. Police found bite marks present on her body. The girl along with her mother were… — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024



Police have registered a case under IPC sections 289 and 337 against the dog owner based on the complainant’s statement.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident last week, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a hospital after three stray dogs attacked her in Delhi’s Tughlakabad, PTI reported.

Family members rushed Devanshi to the hospital but doctors declared her dead. Police are currently investigating the matter.

In the recent past, numerous instances of stray dogs making unwarranted attacks on unsuspecting pedestrians and innocent children have stirred up a call for immediate and decisive action by local municipal bodies.

Reports are also trickling in about outbursts of violence in certain locales, with the inhabitants expressing their disappointment over the inability of the authorities to control the booming stray dog menace effectively. Parallel to the stray dog issue, a surge in pet-related disagreements are causing quite a stir in local communities.

Especially in the National Capital Region, rifts between pet owners and other residents about the allowance of dogs in shared facilities like elevators are becoming a heated topic. As reports of dogs launching attacks within those enclosed spaces have gone viral, the situation has provoked quite the backlash.

Earlier this month, as many as 20 stray dogs were found shot dead in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district. Police filed a case in relevant sections, and are actively investigating the ruthless killings, a PTI report said.

Cruelty towards animals has not restricted to strays. Six dogs, including five pets, were poisoned in Thane, reported PTI.

