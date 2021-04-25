New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to top industrialists of the country, seeking their help amid a massive shortage in oxygen supply due to increasing COVID-19 patients. In his letter to industrialists, Kejriwal wrote, “Please help Delhi government if you have oxygen and tankers… help us in whatever way you can.”

On Saturday, Kejriwal wrote his counterparts in other states requesting them to provide oxygen to the national capital if they have spare. Also Read - Oxygen Express With 70 Tonnes of Oxygen to Reach Delhi by Monday Night: Railways

“I am writing to all Chief Ministers requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though the central government is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate,” the Delhi CM tweeted. Also Read - Delhi Extends Lockdown by Another Week, Restrictions to Remain in Force Till May 3

Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 per cent in the last few days. Also Read - Amid COVID Crisis, Arvind Kejriwal Requests All Other CMs To Send Spare Oxygen To Delhi

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said. Before extension, it was scheduled to end at 5 AM on April 26.

“We will have to watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase,” he said.