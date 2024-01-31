‘Please Move Out’: Mani Shankar Aiyar, Daughter Served RWA Notice Over Ram Mandir ‘Hate Speech’

Home

The Jangpura RWA also urged Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn the actions of his daughter Suranya Aiyar or leave the colony.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar have been asked to move out of their home in Jangpura area of Delhi over the latter’s social media post condemning the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony earlier this month.

A notice was served to the Aiyars by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), asking them to “kindly move out to another colony where people and RWAs can turn blind eye to such hatred”.

“Hate speech by a resident like you Ms Aiyar for announcing a 3-day fast, in a peace-Loving locality where mostly resident’s inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate. We request you to kindly follow the norms of a good citizen and do not provoke anyone by creating hatred and mistrust amongst people,” reads the notice by the Jangpura extension welfare association.

The notice urged Suranya Aiyar to refrain from making such posts which “bring bad reputation to the colony”and challenge the Ram Mandir consecration in court if she’s unhappy with the verdict.

“But once again don’t delve into such activities which create hatred and tension around colony.”

The RWA also urged Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn his daughter’s actions which are “not in good taste” or leave the colony.

In a social media post on January 20, Suranya Aiyar had announced she had begun a 3-day fast to the protest the Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Suranya had said her fast was “an expression of love and sorrow to fellow Muslim citizens.”

🔸Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Mani Shankar Aiyar goes on 3 day hunger strike for the love of her Mughal Heritage! धन्य हो प्रभु, इस वीडियो के लिये 😂

pic.twitter.com/7cKze2jaWD — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) January 24, 2024

Condemning Aiyar’s comments on the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, the RWA said it was “unbecoming of an educated person, who should have understood that the Ram Mandir was being built after 500 years and that too after 5-0 Supreme Court verdict.”

“You might take the cover of freedom of speech but please remember as per Supreme Court of India freedom of speech cannot be absolute,” the RWA added.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar have been asked to vacate their home in Delhi’s Jangpura by the Resident’s Welfare Association (RWA) over a social media post condemning the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The RWA has… pic.twitter.com/TNBYAWlDzT — JIX5A (@JIX5A) January 31, 2024

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 amidst much fanfare and anticipation as the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals at the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as the ceremony was held.

