General Elections Biggest Festival In India, Says PM Modi At P20 ‘Mahakumbh’ Summit; Invites Delegates To Witness It In 2024

PM Modi Inaugurated 9th P20 Summit In Delhi today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) in the national capital on Friday. While addressing the gathering he talked about the Lok Sabha Elections in the country and stated, “general elections are considered the biggest festival.”

Addressing the gathering at the summit, PM Modi asserted that it is the “Mahakumbh” of parliamentary practices of the world.

“In India, general elections are considered the biggest festival. Since independence, India has seen 17 general elections and more than 300 state assembly elections. India conducts not only the biggest election but the participation of people has been continuously increasing. The 2019 general elections in India was the largest election exercise in human history- more than 600 million voters took part in this exercise. 70% of voterout in the 2019 election shows the faith of people in parliamentary practices in India. In 2019, more than 600 political parties took part in the general elections,” PM Modi said.

The summit was hosted by the Parliament under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency.

#WATCH | PM Modi at ninth P20 Summit in Delhi, says “In India, general elections are considered the biggest festival. Since independence, India has seen 17 general elections and more than 300 state assembly elections. India conducts not only the biggest election but the… pic.twitter.com/3c0sS7Yy5t — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address during the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) held here on Friday, emphasized the importance of avoiding conflicts and confrontations in today’s world, stressing that such conflicts do not benefit anyone. He urged the world to adopt a human-centric approach as it moves forward.

Modi also highlighted the need to eliminate obstacles that hinder global trust and emphasized that this is a time for peace, brotherhood, and collective progress.

These remarks were made in the context of recent brazen attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli towns over the weekend, which reignited tensions in the region.

Furthermore, referring to the terrorist attack on Parliament House approximately 20 years ago, Prime Minister Modi underscored India’s enduring struggle with cross-border terrorism, which has tragically claimed the lives of thousands of innocent individuals. He noted that the world is increasingly recognizing the magnitude of the challenge posed by terrorism, reiterating that terrorism in any form is fundamentally against humanity.

#WATCH | PM Modi at the ninth P20 Summit in Delhi, says “India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament at the time when the session was on. The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for… pic.twitter.com/itDjZn3uQ8 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned that India’s G20 presidency has brought festive moments throughout the year, with India’s lunar landing adding to the celebration.

The P20 Summit was attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Theme of the Summit was ‘Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.

