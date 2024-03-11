Home

PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway, Says ‘Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Cr Inaugurated In Just 3 Months’

PM Modi has inaugurated the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway and while addressing the public, the Prime Minister has mentioned how in just 3 months, projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have been inaugurated.

PM Modi After Inaugurating Dwarka Expressway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extremely active and has been visiting different states of India, to interact with the general public and lay the foundation stone of development projects; this is being done ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, PM Modi has inaugurated the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway which cut shorts the travel time between Delhi and Gurgaon. At the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, the Prime Minister launched an attack on the Opposition and also explained the central government’s work towards development in the nation.

PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi has inaugurated the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway today, on March 11, 2024. The Prime Minister inspected the four-layer trumpet sections on foot and then inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway at Section 84 before addressing the public. This inauguration took place in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

‘Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Cr Inaugurated In Just 3 Months’

In his address to the public, after inaugurating the Dwarka Expressway, PM Modi told everyone how in just three months, the government has laid the foundation stones of and inaugurating development projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore across the nation. In his words, “Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated. These are only the projects in which I have been involved. Apart from this, several Chief Ministers and Ministers have also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects.”

