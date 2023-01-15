Home

PM Modi’s Roadshow in Delhi Tomorrow: Several Roads To Be Closed, Diverted | Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the national capital on Monday. Anticipating the massive crowd likely to be present during the program, the Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory.

“Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

Routes to remain close during road show in Delhi

As per the advisory following routes will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm:

-Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways),

-Sansad Marg

-Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)

-Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)

-Jantar Mantar Road

– Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane

These Routes Are Likely To Experience heavy volume of traffic:

Baba Kharak Singh Road

Outer Circle Connaught Place

Park Street/Shankar Road

Minto Road

Mandir Marg

Barakhamba Road

Panchkuain Road

Raisina Road

Tolstoy Road

Janpath

Firozeshah Road

Rafi Marg

Rani Jhansi Road

DBG Road

Chelmsford Road

Bhai Veer Singh Marg

DDU Marg

Ranjit Singh flyover

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

Delhi Police advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.