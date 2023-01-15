Top Recommended Stories
PM Modi’s Roadshow in Delhi Tomorrow: Several Roads To Be Closed, Diverted | Check Routes To Avoid
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the national capital on Monday. Anticipating the massive crowd likely to be present during the program, the Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in the national capital on Monday. Anticipating the massive crowd likely to be present during the program, the Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory.
“Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence. Special Traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route,” said Delhi Police in a statement.
Routes to remain close during road show in Delhi
As per the advisory following routes will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm:
-Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways),
-Sansad Marg
-Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)
-Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)
-Jantar Mantar Road
– Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane
These Routes Are Likely To Experience heavy volume of traffic:
- Baba Kharak Singh Road
- Outer Circle Connaught Place
- Park Street/Shankar Road
- Minto Road
- Mandir Marg
- Barakhamba Road
- Panchkuain Road
- Raisina Road
- Tolstoy Road
- Janpath
- Firozeshah Road
- Rafi Marg
- Rani Jhansi Road
- DBG Road
- Chelmsford Road
- Bhai Veer Singh Marg
- DDU Marg
- Ranjit Singh flyover
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.
Delhi Police advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas the roadshow will cover.
