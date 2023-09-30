By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sankalp Saptaah: Aspirational Districts Programme Changed Lives Of Over 25 Crore People, Says PM Modi
PM Modi launched 'Sankalp Saptaah' for the country's aspirational blocks at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long programme – ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for the country’s aspirational blocks at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. While addressing the gathering he said that the Aspirational Districts Programme has changed the lives of over 25 crore people in 112 districts. “The Aspirational Districts Program has changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country. There has been a change in the quality of life,” PM Modi said.
