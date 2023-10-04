Home

‘Modi Ji Will Lose Badly In 2024 Polls’: Sanjay Singh In Video Before Arrest | WATCH

In a pre-recorded video message released ahead of his arrest by the ED, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also "predicted" that PM Modi will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections "badly".

AP MP Sanjay Singh waves to his supporters as he is being taken away from his residence after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, said he would rather accept death than to bow to down in front of atrocities.

In a pre-recorded video message released ahead of his arrest by the central agency, the Aam Aadmi Party MP also “predicted” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “badly”.

Training guns on the ruling BJP and PM Modi, Singh, in the video message released to the media said:”I accept dying but not bowing down. I exposed Adani’s scams and filed multiple complaints with ED but no action was taken against Adani. Modi ji is losing the 2024 elections badly. They cannot win by committing atrocities and putting people in jail. I had earlier also spoken against Adani’s scams, I will continue to do so in future as well. We are (Arvind) Kejriwal’s soldiers and will not back down in the face of atrocities.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said that he would continue to raise his voice against corruption and would not bow down.

On Wednesday morning, the ED raided Sanjay Singh’s home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.

‘Singh’s arrest shows PM Modi’s frustration’

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Singh’s arrest as a fallout of the BJP’s frustration with the opposition INDIA bloc.

Kejriwal, along with party leaders, including Somnath Bharti, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, visited Singh’s residence after his arrest.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he asserted that the AAP is “a hardcore honest party”.

“We all know that the path of honesty is tough. If we become dishonest like them, all our problems will end. We are hardcore honest and that is why these problems are arising,” Kejriwal said.

“Their biggest peeve is this — they are corrupt from head to toe and have no counter to our honesty. They tried to defame us sometimes by saying that Kejriwal was involved in a bus scam, electricity scam, water scam. They scanned through my previous seven births,” he added.

Attacking the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal said more than 1,000 raids have been carried out as part of the investigation in the excise policy case but not a penny of ill-gotten wealth has been found.

“They arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a strong voice against the corruption of Modiji. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is corrupt from head to toe. I think he is the most corrupt prime minister in independent India,” Kejriwal said.

(With PTI inputs)

