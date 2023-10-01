Home

News

PM Modi Congratulates New Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Affirms Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Congratulates New Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Affirms Commitment To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

PM Modi congratulated Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as the new President of Maldives. Muizzu bagged 54 percent of votes against the incumbent President Mohamed Solih.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mohamed Muizzu on his election as the new President of Maldives. Congratulating Muizzu, he said that India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship.

Trending Now

“Congratulations and greetings to Dr Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region,” tweeted PM Modi.

You may like to read

Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

In the second and final run-off for the presidential polls held on Saturday, Mohamed Muizzu secured victory with 54% of the votes, defeating the incumbent President Mohamed Solih. The state broadcaster, Public Service Media, officially declared Mohamed Muizzu as the president-elect at approximately 8:45 pm local time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES