After CM Kejriwal, Crime Branch At Delhi Minister Atishi’s Residence Over MLA ‘Poaching’ Claims
New Delhi: A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived at the residence of minister Atishi’s residence on Sunday to serve her a notice to join a probe over the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.
#WATCH | A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials present at the residence of Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi
Police officials are here to serve notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation against BJP “of trying to buy AAP MLAs”. https://t.co/M0HQgPOzpD pic.twitter.com/VU9QozNKAF
— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024
