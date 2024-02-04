After CM Kejriwal, Crime Branch At Delhi Minister Atishi’s Residence Over MLA ‘Poaching’ Claims

Top Recommended Stories

Published: February 4, 2024 11:01 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

New Delhi: A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived at the residence of minister Atishi’s residence on Sunday to serve her a notice to join a probe over the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

