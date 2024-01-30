Police Arrest Two For Cheating Passengers By Posing As Delhi Airport Staff

The passengers said that the accused posed as one Parmil Kumar and claimed to be a staff at the Delhi airport.

After receiving the payment, the accused switched off his mobile phone, the police said. (Representational image/freepik.com)

Delhi Airport News: The police have arrested two 20-year-old men for allegedly posing as Delhi airport staff and cheating passengers by levying “freight charges” to return articles they had left on the premises, said an official on Tuesday adding that the accused have been identified as Aditya Raj and Rahul Singh Sajwan, both residents of Bijwasan.

A senior officer said that on Sunday, the police received a complaint from a terminal manager, alleging that a person posing as an airport staff was targeting passengers who left their articles on the premises adding that the accused allegedly called the passengers and pretended to have recovered their lost articles and asked them to pay “freight charges” to dispatch those to their residential addresses.

Up till now, they have cheated four passengers, reveals the investigation. The passengers said that the accused posed as one Parmil Kumar and claimed to be a staff at the Delhi airport.

After receiving the payment, the accused switched off his mobile phone, the police said. It was found that the accused was using a phone number issued based on a fake ID.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said, “Later, Raj was nabbed and disclosed that he and his friends Rahul (Singh Sajwan) and one Sachin were involved in the scam. Sachin had arranged for the SIM cards with a fake ID and also created the UPI account. Sajwan used to arrange the mobile numbers of the targets.”

Usha Rangnani said that Sajwan worked for a company that operates a helpline to assist passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport who face any difficulty at the facility.

Sajwan provided the mobile numbers of the passengers who left their articles at the airport. He called the passengers posing as an airport employee and told them to pay the “freight charges” for dispatching their articles, she said adding that Raj further claimed that they used the SIM only to call the passengers and would remove it after receiving the money.

Based on Raj’s input, Sajwan was arrested from Bijwasan. Efforts are underway to nab Sachin, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

