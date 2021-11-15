New Delhi: The Air quality in the national capital is likely to show no improvement for the next few days. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 353 at 4 pm. A significant drop in emissions from farm fires had brought the capital’s 24-hour average AQI down from 437 on Saturday to 330 on Sunday. Faridabad (319), Ghaziabad (335), Greater Noida (317), Gurugram (332) and Noida (338) also recorded very poor air quality at 4 pm.Also Read - Is Lockdown an Answer to Pollution Woes? Have Your Say

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to call a meeting to discuss measures, like stopping non-essential constructions, transport and power plants, by Tuesday evening. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that stubble burning "now is not a major contributor to the pollution, as of now it is 10 per cent".

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on the other hand, sought to know the source of the Centre's data and said its share rose to a high of 48 per cent in the last 10 days.

“According to SAFAR, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution rose to a high of 48 per cent in the last 10 days. This is central government data which is available in the public domain. Only the Centre will be able to specify the source of the data that stubble burning accounts for only 10 per cent (of Delhi’s pollution)…. It does not make sense,” he said, according to a Mint report.

Here are the Supreme Court’s Top Quotes on the Delhi-NCR pollution situation: