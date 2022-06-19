New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.Also Read - Video: PM Modi Picks Up Litter with Bare Hands at Newly Launched ITPO Tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

The ITPO tunnel was built at cost of Rs 920 crore which was funded by the central government. The tunnel was built with an aim to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

Pragati Maidan Corridor: 5 key points on newly launched ITPO tunnel

The main ITPO tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The-six lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot. The long-awaited tunnel is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and public announcement system inside the tunnel. This tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses – four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

A statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure”