New Delhi: Expressing concern over the health of their children amid the sweltering heatwave, the Delhi Parents Association has written to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government urging it to pre-pone summer vacations with an immediate effect for school going kids. In a letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal, the parents association alleged that the government did not take any measures to protect kids from scorching heat even as the city breached the record of 72 years.Also Read - Summer Vacations 2022: List Of States That Announced Early School Summer Holidays Owing to Sweltering Heatwave

“On May 15 in some areas, Delhi recorded 50 degree temperature, yet amid this heat students went to schools. The central government has clearly stated in its guidelines that it is not safe for people to get exposed to sun from 12 – 3 pm. This, however, is the time when our students start their journeys back home,” CNN-News 18 reported quoting the letter.

Furthermore, the letter asked why is Delhi government not issuing any safety measures, when children are exposed to summer breaks.

For the unversed, the letter comes a day after a tormenting heatwave swept through the national capital and its neighbouring areas with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city. Maximum temperatures reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.

Earlier, Ministry of Education had also issued guidelines regarding precautions to be observed by schools to combat the ill-effects of the heat-wave.

Modification in School timings and daily routine

School hours may start early and get over before noon. Timing may be from 7.00 AM onwards.

Number of school hours per day may be reduced.

Sports/other outdoor activities which expose students directly to the sunlight may be appropriately adjusted in the early morning.

School assembly should be conducted in covered area or in classrooms with reduced timing.

Similar care may be taken during dispersal after school is over.

Transportation

School bus/van should not be over-crowded. It should not carry students more than the seating capacity.

Drinking water and first aid kit should be available in the bus/van.

Students coming to school on foot/bicycle should be advised to keep their head covered.

Parents should be sensitised to pick-up the students themselves, to the extent possible, to avoid public transport and minimise their time out in the sun.

School bus/van may be parked in a shaded area.

Hydration