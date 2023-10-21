Good News For Office-Goers! You Can Soon Book Luxury Bus Seat Before Leaving For Home; Details

New Delhi: Delhiites will soon be able to book a seat on an air-conditioned luxury bus through their smartphones as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a premium bus aggregator scheme. The scheme is aimed at encouraging people, especially office-goers, to opt for public transport in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the file has now been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval. “The scheme will be implemented within 90 days of its approval by the LG,” he said, and claimed that Delhi will be the first city in the country to introduce a premium bus aggregator scheme.

The premium private buses will be air-conditioned, and will have Wi-Fi, GPS, CCTV and a panic button. There will be no provision of free travel for women in them.

Under the scheme, bus aggregators will be granted licences, he said, adding that one licence holder could bring in 25 luxury buses on the roads of Delhi. The luxury buses would be equipped with the facilities such as AC, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CCTV cameras.

Kejriwal said that this will encourage many Delhiites to opt for these buses which will subsequently strengthen Delhi’s transport system and reduce traffic and air pollution. “Under the scheme, CNG buses older than three years won’t be allowed, and only electric buses will be inducted after January 1, 2025.

There won’t be any licence fee for the new electric buses as a token of encouragement for such buses,” he added. Only the aggregators will decide the routes of the bus service as per viability. However, the route finalised by the operator must be intimated to the department concerned of the Delhi government, he stressed.

CM Kejriwal stated that the fares of these buses would be dynamic. “The bus operators can charge the fare as per their needs but with one condition, that is, the fare will not be less than the maximum fare of DTC’s AC buses. This means that these luxury buses will not be competing with the DTC buses,” he added.

Speaking about the hurdles faced by the Delhi government in formulating the scheme, he said that the government had taken the preliminary step towards formulating the policy in 2016. The chief minister explained that between 2017 and 2019, the Transport Department objected to the scheme saying it could not be implemented under the current Motor Vehicles Act. “In August 2019, the Union government amended the Motor Vehicles Act, allowing the bus aggregator scheme to be introduced. After the COVID-19 pandemic, we drafted the scheme again in 2022. It was uploaded on government website for public suggestions on August 18, 2022. On May 25, the LG approved the draft of the scheme and it was put up for people’s comments again on May 29,” he said.

Under this scheme, he said, the aggregators who take licences will have to ply AC premium buses with not less than nine seats.

The bus aggregators applying for licences should have a minimum experience of three years of operating/managing vehicles in public transportation along with requirement like maintaining a fleet of minimum 100-passenger buses each year or fleet of minimum 1,000 passenger cars each year or mixed fleet of passenger cars and buses with minimum fleet of 100 buses where 10 cars are equal to one bus.

The licence fee will be fixed at Rs 5 lakh and valid for five years, which can be renewed for a period of another five years before the expiry on payment of Rs 2,500.