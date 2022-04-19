New Delhi: The prices of commercial vehicles, cars, and SUVs in Delhi is likely to increase as the transport department has proposed a hike in road tax on some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday. The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.Also Read - Retail inflation softens to 4.4 pct for Feb

The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.

In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around Rs 2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.

Earlier on Monday, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent to 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect. The company, which currently sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said it has taken the decision to hike prices due to an increase in input costs. The weighted average price rise, with effect from April 18, in ex-showroom prices (New Delhi) across models is 1.3 per cent, said the company.

With prices of various essential commodities like steel, copper, aluminium and precious metals going up, automakers have been hiking prices on a regular basis to offset the impact.

Last week Mahindra & Mahindra hiked vehicle prices by 2.5 per cent, entailing an increase of up to Rs 63,000. Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1. Luxury carmakers Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have also announced price hikes recently.

