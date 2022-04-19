New Delhi: The prices of commercial vehicles, cars, and SUVs in Delhi is likely to increase as the transport department has proposed a hike in road tax on some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday. The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.Also Read - Retail inflation softens to 4.4 pct for Feb

The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.

In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around Rs 2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.

(With Agency inputs)