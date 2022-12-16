Private Cars Will Soon Run As School Cabs In Delhi; Check Govt’s New Policy, Guidelines

Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

Private Cars Will Soon Run As School Cabs In Delhi; Check Govt's New Policy, Guidelines

New Delhi: The Delhi Government will soon allow privae cars to be converted into school cabs to ferry students. The government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry school children after certain alterations, sources told news agency PTI.

Under the policy, the transport department will allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags. The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

Under the current policy, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category.

Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The owners will have to install speed governors restricting the speed of the vehicle to a maximum of 40km per hour. These cabs will be allowed to carry passengers 50% beyond the capacity. Also the name and contact number of the owner will have to be clearly mentioned on the vehicle and a fire extinguisher should be installed.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced. As per estimates, more than 32,000 private vans operate as school cabs, but only around 9,000 are registered with the transport department.