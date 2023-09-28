Pro-Khalistani Graffiti Written On Walls Of Kashmiri Gate Flyover Amid India-Canada Row, FIR Lodged

Slogans such as 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad SFJ' were found sprayed in black on the walls of the Kashmiri Gate flyover.

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code in the incident where pro-Khalistani graffiti was written on walls under the Kashmiri Gate flyover on September 27, according to news agency ANI reports. Slogans such as ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad SFJ’ were found sprayed in black on the walls of the Kashmiri Gate flyover. However, the pro-Khalistani graffiti has now been removed from the area.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found written on the wall at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate flyover on 27th September has been removed. Delhi Police have registered a case in the matter. pic.twitter.com/TKd3Ij4WFk — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

This comes a month after similar Pro-Khalistan slogans were sprayed on the walls of more than five metro stations in the national capital. ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were written on the walls.

Similar slogans were also found on the walls of a government school in Nangloi. According to reports, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had promised to pay the accused individuals approximately 7,000 dollars (approximately 5.8 lakh rupees) to write Khalistan-supportive and anti-India slogans on the metro station walls and other locations.

Tensions escalated between India and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a serious allegation regarding the possible involvement of Indian agents in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist, on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India has however strongly rejected the allegations terming it as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

