New Delhi: Delhi Police have booked suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, expelled party leader Naveen Jindal and others for spreading hatred in connection to the Prophet Muhammad remarks row. Two FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police – one against Nupur Sharma and the second one have named Naveen Jindal, a journalist and several others.Also Read - Kanpur on Alert After Violence: Section 144 Imposed, City Divided Into 5 Security Zones | Key Points

“The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country,” Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) official was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Supports Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma: ‘Go to Court, Don’t Play Don’

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks. Also Read - Al-Qaeda Threatens Attacks in Parts of India Including Delhi, Mumbai Over Controversial Remarks on Prophet

“Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks,” an official said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership and expelled its party leader Naveen Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

While suspending Nupur Sharma, the BJP said that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

Nupur Sharma’s remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.