New Delhi: Over a hundred of people from the Gujjar community on Thursday gathered at the Delhi-Noida-Directway (DND) flyway to demand justice for businessman Aman Baisla, who was found dead at his home last month. Also Read - Delhi: Sub-inspector Arrested For Molesting Four Women, Minor in Dwarka

The people staged a protest seeking arrest of the people behind the death of Baisla, who committed suicide after uploading a video on social media. During the protest, the victim’s mother said, “My son was blackmailed and tortured by three people including a woman. I demand justice for my son.” Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket That Duped People in The Name of Air India & Amassed Lakhs , 3 Arrested

The call for the protest was allegedly circulated on social media urging the people from the community to reach the DND and block the road. Following the protest, there was a traffic snarl stretching over 2 km on the Ring Road. Also Read - 9 Criminals Held in Delhi, Including 6 Injured in 2 Shootouts | Read Here

“Crime branch is probing the case now, family (of businessman Aman Bainsla who died allegedly by suicide) has been assured that matter will be investigated thoroughly,” said Joint CP, Delhi Police.

To control the mob, Delhi Police swung into action immediately and set up barricades on the approach to the DND and diverting the traffic on the busy stretch.

A senior traffic police officer said, “DND (both carriageways) has been blocked due to the demonstration. Vehicles from Ashram Chowk have been diverted onto the Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan. They can travel to east Delhi, Noida via Nizamuddin Bridge. Likewise, all vehicles seeking to cross over from Noida would have to take the Mayur Vihar Pushta Road and cross Yamuna via Nizamuddin Bridge.”

The stopping of traffic on the DND led to heavy traffic snarl on the Maharani Bagh stretch coming towards Noida and also from Noida to the Ashram crossing.

Baisla, a 22-year-old businessman was found hanging in his office in Rohini area in September. Before committing suicide, he had uploaded a video on social media claiming mental harassment by some persons and that they were driving him to suicide.

