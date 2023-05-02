Home

Raghav Chadha’s Name Mentioned In ED Chargesheet In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have named AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a chargesheet filed by the agency in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha’s name was reportedly mentioned in a supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Reacting to this, Raghav Chadha said “his name was mentioned as an attendee in some meeting” in complaint filed. The AAP MP said ge has “not been named as an accused or suspect” in any of the complaints filed by the agency.

“I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear,” Raghav Chadha said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action,” Raghav Chadha said.

I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting though the basis of making such… — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the liquor policy case. Amandeep Singh Dhal and Arjun Pandey were also been named in the CBI chargesheet.

While filing the chargesheet CBI informed the court that sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act to prosecute Manish Sisodia has been taken and is enclosed with the supplementary chargesheet. After noting down the submissions Special Judge MK Nagpal fixed May 12 for consideration of the chargesheet.

The CBI stated that then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna’s name is also mentioned in the chargesheet in column 12 as a suspect in the chargesheet.

Manish Sisodia’s bail was recently dismissed by the court in the same case and the order on the bail plea of Sisodia in the ED case is fixed for pronouncement of the order on April 26, 2023. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

