Raghav Chadha Named In ED’s Supplementary Chargesheet In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Report
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have named AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a chargesheet filed by the agency in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday was reportedly named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.
