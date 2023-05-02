Home

Raghav Chadha Named In ED’s Supplementary Chargesheet In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have named AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a chargesheet filed by the agency in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday was reportedly named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

