No Corona Here! Congress Continues Yatra Shoulder-To-Shoulder Without Mask In Delhi. WATCH

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Delhi: Amid calls by the Health Ministry to follow covid protocol following the BF7 variant entry in India, thousands of Congress workers were seen joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today without wearing mask and walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the party leaders.

Several party leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi , Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala were seen marching with Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi, only person wearing a face mask, walked with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a few minutes before the yatra reached the Ashram Chowk here for the morning halt.

#WATCH | Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra join Rahul Gandhi as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ marches ahead in the national capital Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EfLkTpsNJv — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon.

It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj. After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.