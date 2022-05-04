New Delhi: Rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon, providing respite from the blistering heatwave. People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 PM along with a bout of rain and strong winds.Also Read - Parents Urge Delhi Govt to Revise School Timings Or Advance Summer Holidays as Heatwave Continues

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. However, the IMD later updated the alert to the orange category.

Delhi | Amid sweltering heat, rain lashes parts of the capital bringing temperatures down giving respite to people pic.twitter.com/ty3GL92DER — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022



According to IMD, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

It’s drizzling. But what usually happens in Delhi is it gets cloudy and then a dust storm blows away the clouds. Hope the rain Gods don’t disappoint this time. pic.twitter.com/62BBCj5U79 — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) May 4, 2022

The IMD earlier in the day had said that due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days. The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted.