Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR region from early Thursday morning, bringing the temperature down to 30 degrees Celsius. The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 29.2 Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast for Thursday, weather conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon in several parts of India. Meanwhile, amid the forecast of the southwest monsoon's arrival today, Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for road commuters. It said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds" would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

