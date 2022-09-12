New Delhi: A woman from Rajasthan was shot in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on Monday night by two boys. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. The woman, according to the police sources, is out of danger.Also Read - Travel to Vietnam: Vietjet Launches 2 New Routes Connecting Phu Quoc, 'Pearl Island' to Delhi, Mumbai

"A woman from Rajasthan was shot in the Shahbad Dairy area. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is going on, she is now out of danger. Two boys came and shot the woman. At present, searches are underway to nab the accused," said the Delhi Police sources.