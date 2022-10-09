New Delhi: Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned as Delhi cabinet minister on Sunday. This comes days after a video emerged of him at an event where 10,000 people converted to Buddhism. Talking to news agency ANI, Gautam said, “Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of country. BJP has made it an issue, are trying to insult me and my party.”Also Read - Amazon Granted Approval to Operate 24/7 in Delhi, Notification To Be Issued Soon

Earlier, the BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods. Also Read - Anti-Dust Campaign, Bio-Decomposer: Delhi Prepares to Tackle Air Pollution Ahead of Stubble Burning Season

आज महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी का प्रकटोत्सव दिवस है एवं दूसरी ओर मान्यवर कांशीराम साहेब की पुण्यतिथि भी है। ऐसे संयोग में आज मैं कई बंधनों से मुक्त हुआ और आज मेरा नया जन्म हुआ है। अब मैं और अधिक मज़बूती से समाज पर होने वाले अत्याचारों व अधिकारों की लड़ाई को बिना किसी बंधन के जारी रखूँगा pic.twitter.com/buwnHYVgG8 — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 9, 2022

Also Read - Posters Degrading Hindu Gods Appear In Gujarat Cities, Show Arvind Kejriwal Wearing Muslim Cap

He had accused the BJP of spreading “rumours” against him and had apologised to “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda”.

#WATCH | Delhi: Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of country. BJP has made it an issue, are trying to insult me & my party: AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over his resignation as a minister pic.twitter.com/6VJSSoQWfw — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

In a letter shared on Twitter, he said that he has resigned.

“I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life,” he said.