Rajinder Nagar By-election Result LIVE: The counting of votes to Rajinder Nagar assembly seat has begun at 8am on Sunday. The Rajinder Nagar seat fell vacant after the local MLA Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Hence the bypoll has been necessitated. Voting on this seat took place on June 23 which recorded a turnout of 43.75 per cent. The key contenders for the seat are Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Bhatia and Former councillor Prem Lata is contesting on a Congress candidate. A total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary ones, were set up at 21 locations. Very "minor snags" in EVMs were reported at a few booths and replacements were made accordingly, a senior official said. Potable water supply, sewer lines, broken roads and the new liquor policy were among the key election issues for many Rajinder Nagar residents as they stepped out to vote in the bypoll to the assembly constituency. The Rajinder Nagar is largely being seen as a battle between a confident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a spirited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress has fielded former councillor, Prem Lata.

Stay Tuned for LIVE Updates on Rajinder Nagar By-election Result

09:15 am: In the first round of counting of postal ballots, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak is ahead.

08: 55 am: 43.67 per cent of the male electorate and 43.86 per cent of female voters turned up for the June 23 bypoll. The percentage of third gender voters stood at 50 per cent However, a low turnout of 43.75 per cent was registered.

08: 35 am: In the initial rounds of counting for Rajinder Nagar assembly bypolls, the postal ballots are being counted.

08:00 am: The counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar bypoll has begun. It is a triangular contest between AAP’s Durgesh Pathak, BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia and Congress’ Prem Lata.