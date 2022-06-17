New Delhi: Voting for Rajinder Nagar bypoll is set to take place on June 23, 2022. More than 1.64 lakh voters are eligible to vote at as many as 190 polling stations that will be in place at 21 locations for the MLA election. Counting of votes for Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha by election will take place on June 26.Also Read - Viral Video: Guess Who is Lakme Fashion Week's Latest Showstopper? It's AAP's Raghav Chadha!!

Campaigning intensifies for Rajinder Nagar bypoll:

Both the BJP and the AAP have intensified their campaigns for the high-stakes bypoll. Raghav Chadha was a popular candidate in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, which the AAP won by a landslide as Delhi voters wanted Arvind Kejriwal as CM for a second term. However, there seems to be no shortage of support this time for former general secretary of the BJP Delhi unit, Rajesh Bhatia.

Top BJP leaders including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, who lives in Old Rajinder Nagar area, and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from the area, are campaigning for BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia.

The AAP has fielded MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak as its candidate. Top campaigners from the AAP include Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. It looks like the major fight for the MLA’s seat will be between these two contenders.

Why is Rajinder Nagar bypoll being held?

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP’s Raghav Chadha resigned from the Delhi Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Raghav Chadha had won by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s RP Singh in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

Key candidates contesting Rajinder Nagar by election:

Fourteen candidates will contest the Rajender Nagar assembly election. While the major candidates are Rajesh Bhatia from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Durgesh Pathak from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former councillor Prem Lata is contesting from the Indian National Congress. The rest are either running as independent candidates or from unrecognised parties.

BJP: Rajesh Bhatia

Rajesh Bhatia AAP: Durgesh Pathak

Durgesh Pathak Congress: Prem Lata

Congress candidate for the Rajendra Nagar Assembly by-election Mrs Prem Lata visits Balmiki Nagar, Todapur and Dashghara villages to interact with the local people to understand their problems. pic.twitter.com/CD5UmhbYCV — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) June 11, 2022

Areas falling under Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency:

Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi and majorly includes the neighborhood of Rajendra Nagar. The major areas that fall under Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency where voting will take place are:

Old Rajinder Nagar

New Rajinder Nagar

Karol Bagh

Pusa Road

Pandav Nagar

Naraina

Inderpuri

Naraina Vihar

Krishi Kunj

Todapur/Dasghara

India.com will be giving you live updates on the day of voting for Rajinder Nagar bypoll and counting day as well so stay tuned for more news updates on Rajinder Nagar by poll.