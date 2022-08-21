New Delhi: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union(BKU), was detained by Delhi Police at Ghazipur border on Sunday while he was trying to enter the national capital to take part in an unemployment protest rally at Jantar Mantar. A Delhi Police official said Tikat, who is a prominent face of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon. SKM, an umbrella body of farmers protesting for proper implementation of MSP, had announced to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow.Also Read - Independence Day Long Weekend | 5 Must Visit Places To Explore India's Heritage

News agency PTI reported that Tikait was detained as the Delhi police was trying to prevent "undue gathering" in the national capital. "Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police spoke to him and requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said. The DCP said Tikait "agreed" with the police request and "he has been escorted back".

Tikait alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre. "The Delhi Police working at the behest of the government cannot suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won't stop, won't get tired, won't bow down," Tikait tweeted.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai condemned Tikait’s detention. “Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was on his way to the employment movement but was stopped by the police at the border itself. This is very despicable,” Rai tweeted.

The SKM and other farmers’ groups are organising a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Jantar Mantar on Monday and they will pass through the jurisdiction of outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, owing to which, Delhi Police has strengthened security at these places.

“In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer District at Tikri border, major intersections, along the railway tracks and metro station to avoid any untoward incident. Moreover, a full proof law and order arrangement has already been issued in this regard,” said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).