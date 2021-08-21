New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to start services on two corridors early on August 22, keeping in mind the flow of commuters on the occasion of Rakhi festival. Delhi Metro services on the Pink and Magenta Line will begin early on Sunday to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the DMRC said on Saturday. Services on Sunday begins on Ph-III corridors at 8 AM on regular days.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Gifts as Per Zodiac Sign: What to Gift Your Brother And Sister This Year, Astrologer Speaks

“Service update: In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday),” the DMRC tweeted. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shubh Muhurat And Disha For Rakhi Rituals

Service Update To facilitate the passengers travelling on Rakshabandhan, the Delhi Metro on 22nd August 2021 (Sunday), will begin operations early on its Phase 3 corridors as follows. pic.twitter.com/BUh9TOKgCI — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 21, 2021

The Pink Line was recently fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged. The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations. Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

