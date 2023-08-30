Home

Additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters.

Raksha Bandhan: Delhi Metro To Run 106 Extra Trips Today To Handle Festival Rush

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday announced that Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. DMRC further informed that additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, if required.

Taking to X, it further informed that additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters. It also requested, passengers to use DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters, they said.

Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said.

In order to facilitate passengers on the festival of Rakshabandhan tomorrow i.e, on 30th August 2023, Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors. Additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, if required. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2023

Earlier, the DMRC reached a significant milestone by registering a record-breaking 68,16 lakh passengers on Monday, signifying the highest daily passenger journeys ever recorded prior to and after the COVID-19 pandemic. “For context, the previous greatest recorded number of passenger trips was 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, just prior to the pandemic disrupting travel patterns and routines. Yesterday’s achievement of this extraordinary milestone follows a period of adversity and demonstrates the resilience and faith of Delhi-NCR residents in the world-class transport system provided by DMRC, according to a DMRC spokesperson.

This accomplishment is a result of the efforts of DMRC’s dedicated staff, the support of Delhi-NCR residents, and the dedication to providing safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport services. DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while improving connectivity throughout the Delhi-National Capital Region. This achievement highlights our mission to provide accessible, dependable, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions,” he added.

