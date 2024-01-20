Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Announce Half Day On January 22

All Delhi government offices will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January in the honour of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: India’s premier medical establishment the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday issued a circular statement that the institute will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 in the wake of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha/Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

“The Government of India has declared Monday the 22nd January, 2024 half day closing till 14:30 hrs vide O.M ref: F.No. 12/7/2023- JCA, DoPT dated 18th January, 2024 as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India. It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them. However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till 21.02.2024, vide ref: No. F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt(H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated 09.02.2024 , all critical clincal services shall remain functional,” the AIIMS said in a circular.

Apart from New Delhi’s AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) has also announced a half-day holiday on 22 January. It is to be noted that the Centre has announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on 22 January.

However, both hospitals have clarified that their emergency and critical services units will continue to remain operational.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday approved an official order for a half-day holiday for all government offices in the national capital on 22 January.

The L-G approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies, and other undertakings on 22 January on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, conveyed Raj Niwas officials adding that the order was issued by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to which, all government offices in the national capital will remain closed till 2.30 pm on 22 January.

Ayodhya is all set for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha rituals and elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the city.

