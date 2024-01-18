Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Check What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi NCR On January 22

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, take a look at what's open and what's closed in Delhi NCR on January 22, 2024.

New Delhi: The different states of India are issuing a different set of rules for their people, for January 22, 2024 which is the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha scheduled to take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony is being organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries and to celebrate this day, several states have declared a holiday for educational institutions and have also declared a ‘Dry Day’. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha on Monday, January 22, take a look at what’s open and what’s closed in Delhi NCR on the day of the main event…

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What’s Open In Delhi NCR On Jan 22

As mentioned earlier, different states have issued different rules with respect to their state, for the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, i.e. January 22, 2024. Speaking of what’s open in Delhi NCR, unlike Uttar Pradesh, all liquor shops and educational institutions will remain open in New Delhi. There has been no intimation of any kind of holiday or closure or shops or other establishments on Jan 22, by the government of Delhi.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What’s Closed In Delhi NCR On Jan 22

Speaking of what’s closed in Delhi NCR, liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram (formerly known as Gurgaon) will remain closed as the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Haryana Government has declared a ‘Dry Day’ for their states. Educational institutions, i.e. both schools and colleges will also remain shut in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram on Jan 22. As ordered by the Centre, a half-day leave has also been declared for central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments for Jan 22 and thus, these places will also remain closed for half the day on Jan 22.

National Holiday On January 22 For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?

There were rumours regarding declaration of national holiday on January 22 but for now, nothing of this sort has been declared. This rumour was fueled after an advocate wrote a letter to the President of India, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, requesting him to declare a national holiday on Jan 22; the government has not responded to that letter. A letter has also been sent to CJI DY Chandrachud by the Bar Council of India (BCI) requesting him to declare a holiday in all courts across the nation on Jan 22; no action has also been taken on this request.

