New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, random COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the Delhi airport from today. This specifically implies for passengers arriving in Delhi from other states.

The passengers who are found positive for COVID-19 will have to be placed under mandatory quarantine, the Delhi airport said in a statement.