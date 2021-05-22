New Delhi: A rare case of Black Fungus was detected by doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi of the small intestine in at least two patients. The new case was found at a time when Mucormycosis has claimed a total of 219 lives across the country to date. In a statement on Saturday, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Black Fungus in the small intestine was detected in two patients who have recovered from coronavirus. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Defying Shutdown Norms, Villagers Open Shops, Say Need to Survive

According to a report by India Today, the two cases are rare because the black fungus is generally found in the lungs but the two patients treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had Covid-19 and Mucormycosis of the stomach/colon. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams Trends On Twitter Again As Education Ministry Calls Meet To Discuss Class 12 Exams Tomorrow

“The biopsy confirmed our worst fear of Mucormycosis of the small intestine in both patients. Both these patients had Covid and had diabetes but only one of them had received steroids,” the hospital was quoted as saying by India Today. Also Read - International Flight Passengers ALERT! Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Now Mandatory For Travel

After doing a CT scan, Mucormycosis of the small intestine in the patient was detected. Without further delay, the doctors at the hospital decided to operate as the CT scan revealed that his small intestine had perforated.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain asked people to be watchful and not resort to self-medication, particularly steroids, and said about 15 hospitals in the city are treating mucormycosis patients.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

The health minister also said there was a scarcity of drugs needed for its treatment in Delhi and the rest of the country. He added that there were 197 cases of black fungus in hospitals across the city till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment.

“Earlier, 30-50 cases would get reported in a year but this time, the number has gone up quite big. As it is being found this time a lot in post-COVID cases, so we have to watchful as a large number of people have tested positive in Delhi, several of them put on steroids, and many are diabetic in which case, if sugar level is not maintained, it flares up,” Jain said.

Amid rising cases of black fungus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said dedicated centres were to be set up for the treatment of black fungus cases at three city government-run hospitals — LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Delhi recorded 3,009 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 252 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 4.76 per cent.