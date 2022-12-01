Rashtrapati Bhavan Open For Public From Today. Check Available Days, Timing And Other Details

Rashtrapati Bhavan or President House is open for public viewing starting from today, December 1.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is open for public for five days in a week.

Rashtrapati Bhavan tour: If you enjoy history and love a bit of traditional architecture then Rashtrapati Bhavan visit should be on your cards this December. Rashtrapati Bhavan or President House is open for public viewing starting from today, December 1. It will be open to public for five days in a week.

Rashtrapati Bhavan – Which Days Can You Visit

According to an official release, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, the President House will remain shut on Gazetted Holidays. Unlike the President House opened for five days in a week, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will stay open for public viewing for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on Gazetted Holidays.

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Rashtrapati Bhavan Visit Timings

You can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan in any one of the five given time slots which starts from 11 am and ends at 4 pm on the designated days.

10 am-11 am

11 am-12 pm

12 pm-1 pm

2 pm-3 pm

3 pm-4 pm

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 8 am to 9 am. The Ceremony, however, will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.