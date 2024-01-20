Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan To Open For Public From This Date

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The key attraction will be the beautiful floral patterns of Tulips and 100+ varieties of Roses.

Amrit Udyan: The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 2 to March 31 2024 under the Udyan Utsav-1, 2024. People can visit the Udyan six days a week except on Mondays which are maintenance days.

Trending Now

Amrit Udyan Will Be Open For Special Categories On The Following Days

February 22: For differently-abled persons

You may like to read

February 23: For personnel of defence, paramilitary, and police forces

March 1: For women and tribal women’s SHGs

March 5: For children of orphanages

The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 1000 hrs and 1600 hrs. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (1000 hrs to 1200 hrs) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends. The capacity for the four afternoon slots (1200 hrs to 1600 hrs) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

Booking can be made on https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE

Walk-in visitors have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, a shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available at an interval of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm.

During the tour, visitors will pass through the Bonsai Garden, Musical Fountain, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. At the exit, there will be food courts for them.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.

This edition of Udyan Utsav 2024 will be a landscaping marvel where visitors can witness Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily, and many other rare seasonal flowers in full glory. The key attraction will be the beautiful floral patterns of Tulips and 100+ varieties of Roses.

Further, visitors can spend time in multiple attractions, a specially curated garden for children called Bal Vatika with a story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, a nature’s classroom, etc. Then there are the Bonsai, Circular Gardens with a diverse variety of flora and fauna. There is also a vibrant food court where visitors can have refreshments and witness ongoing exhibitions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.