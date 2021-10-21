New Delhi: Days after launching the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, the Delhi government on Thursday vowed to implement all possible measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to bring air pollution under control.Also Read - Beware Delhi! No Pollution Certificate at Petrol Pumps May Lead to Rs 10,000 Challan

Giving further details, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government will put in place steps under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), if the need arises.

It must be noted that the GRAP is a set of emergency measures to be taken to reduce air pollution depending on the level of pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi environment minister further added that he has urged the Centre to talk to states and work on putting an end to stubble burning.

He said this while addressing an event at the Chandgi Ram Akhara where all the MLAs had gathered to raise awareness about the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign.

“Due to rains, the pollution levels had gone down in Delhi since stubble burning had stopped in neighbouring areas. But after the sun has come out, the instances of stubble burning will increase. We are taking all steps to reduce pollution in Delhi and running various campaigns to encourage people’s participation,” he told reporters.

The minister said he will hold meeting with the SDMs and scientists of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday to discuss how to make this a widespread campaign.

Talking about implementation of GRAP to control pollution, he said, “The pollution due to stubble burning cannot be controlled by implementing GRAP. We had urged the Centre and states to spray PUSA bio-decomposer (a microbial solution that can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days) to prevent stubble burning. If it was sprayed responsibly, farmers would not have had to indulge in stubble burning.”

Stating that the government is working on controlling pollution inside the national capital, Rai said they are working to control dust pollution and vehicular pollution.

“If the need arises, we will bring in GRAP. Whatever needs to be done, we will do to control pollution in Delhi. But I pray to the Centre with folded hands to work towards stopping stubble burning. Otherwise, despite the efforts of Delhiites to control pollution, they will have to face it due to stubble burning,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)