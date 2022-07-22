New Delhi: A 24-year-old boy’s advances were rejected by a girl after which he allegedly shot her in northwest Delhi. The boy was arrested from east Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar on Friday. “The accused, a resident of Loni in UP’s Ghaziabad, was in love with the victim but she avoided him and maintained distance,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: Waterlogging, Heavy Rains Cause Jams In Several Areas. List of Roads To Avoid

He allegedly shot the 21-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and fled away from the spot. "The victim received two gunshot injuries and underwent treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police traced the boy's location near Rajpuri Colony in Loni. He then fled on his bike and police started chasing him. His location was frequently changing in Shahadra, Krishna Nagar, Bholanath Nagar and Dilshad Garden. Later, he was nabbed from Vishwas Nagar, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the boy, who works at a paper factory, disclosed that he was in a one-sided love affair with the victim but she was avoiding him, the DCP said. He was not happy with it and got angry, due to which he shot her. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon used in the crime, the police said.