New Delhi: As the national capital has been brought under multi-layered security cover for the smooth Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation has also decided to curtail its services partially on January 26 following the instructions of the Delhi police. As part of the security arrangements for the R-day celebrations, four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will remain shut in the morning hours. Moreover, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on Wednesday.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: From Security Arrangements To Parade Timing. All You Need To Know

“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police,” DMRC said in a statement. Also Read - Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID Positive For Second Time

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

The four stations that will remain shut in morning hours are —Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg.

All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre–Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will regulate partially on Wednesday.

From 8:45 AM to 12 PM, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain shut

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain shut till 12 PM.

On January 29, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 PM to 6:30 PM.

Interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period.

National Capital Turns Into Fortress

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day. These personnel, include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Police personnel, commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he had said. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Full Dress Rehearsal Held At Rajpath. Watch Video

On Republic Day security arrangements, Asthana had said 27,723 Delhi Police personnel including 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs and 753 inspectors have been deployed in the capital for the parade. They are being assisted by 65 companies of CAPFs. He had mentioned that the anti-terror measures taken include blockades (nakka bandi) at various places, checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and dharamshalas and various verification drives like that of tenants, servants, labourers.

In the last two months, the anti-terror measures have been intensified, the commissioner has said. Counter drone technology is being used for air space security. The security in and around the area where the Republic Day celebrations will take place has also been secured with the help of the Delhi Police and other agencies, Asthana had said. To create awareness, he had said that through social media, police are also putting out facts and important information so that no anti-social element runs a misinformation campaign.