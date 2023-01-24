Top Recommended Stories
Republic Day 2023: Bars, Restaurants Won’t Serve Liquor in Delhi on Jan 26. Full List of Dry Days Here
Republic Day 2023: This is the first time that the Delhi government has taken a decision to ban the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants on Jan 26.
Republic Day 2023: In the wake of Republic Day 2023, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has issued an order prohibiting the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants in the national capital on January 26, Thursday. . This is the first time that the government has taken a decision to ban the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants. Previously, only liquor vends used to be closed on R-day.
For the unversed, Republic Day is observed as a dry day when the liquor shops remain shut. Hotels, clubs and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor on three national holidays — Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.
Six dry days up to March 31 in Delhi
The Delhi government has declared six dry days up to March end, prohibiting liquor sale from over 550 vends across the city. Check the list of dry days for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31 below:-
- Republic Day (January 26)
- Guru Ravidas Jayanti (February 5)
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (February 15)
- Mahashivaratri (February 18)
- Holi (March 8)
- Ram Navami (March 30).
In October 2022, the Delhi government had declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.
