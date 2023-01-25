Home

Republic Day 2023 Traffic Advisory: Road Closure, Diversions, Delhi Metro Timings; All Details Here

Form 10:30 am on Jan 26th traffic on Tikal Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

kartavya path, republic day 2023

Republic Day 2023 traffic update: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in the wake of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on Thursday. According to the advisory, the parade for Republic Day 2023 will begin at 10.30 AM in Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort. At 9.30 AM, there will be a related event at India Gate. In order to ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, “elaborate” traffic arrangements and limitations will be put in place, it tweeted.

REPUBLIC DAY 2023 TRAFFIC UPDATE

No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Fate from 6 PM on January 25 till Patade is over. No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 10:00 pm on Jan 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade is over ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic frm 9:15 AM on Jan 26th till Parade crosses Tilak Marg. Form 10:30 am on Jan 26th traffic on Tikal Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade. The movement will also be restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until Thursday. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will also be prohibited on Thursday. Commuters have been advised to take the Madarsa Road, Lodhi Road T-point, Mandir Marg, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road as an alternate routes. People going to the New Delhi Railway Station will have to take Panchukian Road, CP Outer Circle and Minto Road. Commuters going towards New Delhi Railway Station from East Delhi can take the Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge. Commuters going towards Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi can take the route from Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and Kauria Bridge. The traffic will be heavy till 1 pm and motorists are advised to avoid the parade route. Metro services will be open for all commuters and invitees to the parade.

DIVERSION POINTS IN DELHI

Delhi Gate

Chhatta Rail Chowk

T-Point, Subhash Marg

Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazaar

Shanti Van

GPO, Kashmiri Gate

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, restrictions/regulations/diversions may be imposed on the below-mentioned roads and surrounding areas –

Netaji Subhash Marg

Nishad Raj Marg

Lothiyan Road (from GPO to Chhatta Rail Chowk)

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk)

Republic Day 2023 Delhi Metro Timings/Guidelines

The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day Parade on Thursday.

Boarding and de-boarding at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will only be permitted to invitees or ticket holders for the parade, from 5 am to 2 pm on Thursday.

Once the parade is over, the invitees or ticket holders can again board the metro from Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House metro stations.

Parking facilities at metro stations will remain available for public convenience.