Republic Day 2023: No Traffic Movement On Certain Routes Tomorrow, Delhi Police Issues Advisory

In lieu of Republic Day Parade rehearsals, Delhi traffic police has issued advisory mentioning certain traffic as well as metro commuting restrictions.

Republic Day 2023: Security is beefed up, several cities, airports are on high alert as India is all geared up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26. The rehearsals for the grand parade are in full swing at the Kartavyapath in the national capital. Ahead of full dress rehearsal on Monday, January 23, Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory as certain routes and roads will have restricted traffic movements. Roads will closed around central Delhi tomorrow. Also, two metro stations on yellow line will be closed for certain time.

Republic Day Traffic Restrictions

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.

from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort. No traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday. There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg , Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends.

, Janpath and Man Singh Road C-Hexagon- India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg

till the parade crosses Tilak Marg Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm .

. Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court. Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from NH-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated.

Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge

Yellow Line Metro Station Restriction

Metro services will remain available at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.