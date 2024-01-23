Home

Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Bharat Parv To Be Held From Jan 23-31, Here's All You Need To Know

Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Bharat Parv To Be Held From Jan 23-31, Here’s All You Need To Know

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, a traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Police for the Bharat Parv which is being held between January 23 and 31 at the Red Fort.

Republic Day In India

New Delhi: January has been an active month for India as first, the nation was excitedly preparing for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 and now that it is over, the country is looking forward to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. Republic Day was first celebrated in the year 1950 and is significant because on this day, the Constitution of India was formally adopted and came into effect. Each year, a grand parade is conducted on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi and it goes to the Red Fort. Ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2024, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for its residents for the Bharat Parv, which is being organised at the Red Fort from January 23 to January 31, 2024.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the 75th Republic Day, on account of Bharat Parv being held at the Red Fort from January 23 to January 31, 2024. Bharat Parv will be open for the general public till January 31 from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM and according to the advisory, it will be attended by many VIPs and VVIPs. Traffic diversions have been announced from Chhatta Rail Crossing, Shanti Van Chowk, Delhi Gate an Subhas Park T-Point so that there may be no traffic issues.

‘People Must Use Public Transport, Especially Delhi Metro’

Roads and stretches where diversions have been announced must be avoided by the general public and those going to the New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway Stations and ISBT, must take sufficient time to reach there; those travelling to the Red Fort are advised to use public transport, especially Delhi Metro. The Nearest Metro Stations to the Red Fort are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Kashmere Gate.

Traffic Restrictions In Delhi

Apart from the diversions announced, regulation or restrictions may also be imposed on Nishad Raj Marg from the Shanti Van Crossing to the Subhas Park T-Point and on Netaji Subhas Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate. Paid parking facilities for those visiting Bharat Parv have also been made available.

People have also been told that they must inform the local police and nearest personnel in case of any abnormality or unusual/suspicious activity or circumstances.

People have also been told that they must inform the local police and nearest personnel in case of any abnormality or unusual/suspicious activity or circumstances.