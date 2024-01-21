Republic Day 2024: Watch ‘DARE DEVILS’ Motorcycle Stunt Team Rehearses Amid Dense Fog

Security forces rehearsed for the Republic Day 2024 at the Kartavya Path amidst dense fog on Sunday.

Republic Day 2024 Rehearsals: In preparation for Republic Day, a rehearsal for the parade was held at Kartavya Path amidst dense fog on Sunday. A daring group of soldiers on motorcycles – the famous Corps of Signals Motor Cycle Rider Display Team, or ‘DARE DEVILS’ – performed a series of astonishing acrobatics on their motorbikes during the Republic Day rehearsal.

Notably, this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26 also holds historical significance as the all-women contingent of the Delhi Police is geared up to march along Kartavya Path for the first time. This initiative focuses on promoting gender equality and empowering women within the force.

