Heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles will be barred, so it should be kept in mind by anyone coming this way, as there will be no movement after 10 PM.

Published: January 24, 2024 4:11 PM IST

Gurugram: Heavy commercial trucks stopped by the traffic police on the Delhi- Gurugram expressway at Delhi border Sirhaul Toll Plaza in the view of the Republic Day, in Gurugram, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: “On January 26, there will be elaborate security checks due to the sensitivity of the occasion. In fact, the borders will be sealed on the night of January 25. Heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles will be barred, so it should be kept in mind by anyone coming this way, as there will be no movement after 10 PM,” says HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP – Special Cell, Delhi Police on Delhi Police’s security preparations for Republic Day.

