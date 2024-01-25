Republic Day: Gloomy Skies, Dense Fog Likely In Delhi On R-Day Morning, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’

The IMD has predicted dense fog and gloomy skies during in parts of Delhi on the 75th Republic Day tomorrow. The weather agency has also issued an 'orange' alert in the national capital.

India Gate illuminates in tricolour on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Republic Day 2024: The weatherman has predicted dense fog and gloomy skies during in parts of Delhi on the 75th Republic Day tomorrow even as minimum temperature in the national capital continued to slump well below the seasonal average on Thursday.

Trending Now

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in parts of the national capital in the early hours on Friday– the day on which the nation is set to mark the 75th Republic day with grand celebrations planned in Delhi as usual.

You may like to read

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, three notches below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was logged at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal.

Owing to the morose weather conditions forecasted for Friday, the IMD has issued an ‘Orange alert’ in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 69 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

Trains delayed, AQI ‘very poor’

According to the Indian Railways, 24 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in parts of northern India. The national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and night, the IMD said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 332 in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Republic Day 2024

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu will lead India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation’s women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

The armed forces will display an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country’s biggest ceremonial event.

In another historic first, Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, who are among 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, will lead the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the parade.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.